Large Boat Blocks I-10 For Hours After Escambia Man Loses Control Of Trailer

A large boat that was being hauled by an Escambia County man near Crestview blocked I-10 for hours Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year old man was hauling a 38-foot boat with a pickup truck and trailer. As he traveled westbound across the Highway 85 overpass, the boat trailer started swaying violently from side to side. The right side of the boat trailer collided with the guardrail on the west side of the overpass. The resulting collision cause the boat to break loose from the trailer and overturn several times.

The boat came to rest across both westbound lane of I-10.

There were no injuries.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.