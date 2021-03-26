Large Boat Blocks I-10 For Hours After Escambia Man Loses Control Of Trailer

March 26, 2021

A large boat that was being hauled by an Escambia County man near Crestview blocked I-10 for hours Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year old man was hauling a 38-foot boat with a pickup truck and trailer. As he traveled westbound across the Highway 85 overpass, the boat trailer started swaying violently from side to side. The right side of the boat trailer collided with the guardrail on the west side of the overpass. The resulting collision cause the boat to break loose from the trailer and overturn several times.

The boat came to rest across both westbound lane of I-10.

There were no injuries.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 