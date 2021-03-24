It’s Now Been A Year Since First The COVID-19 Case Was Reported In North Escambia

It’s now been a year since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in North Escambia.

On March 24, 2020, three of the nine COVID-19 positives in Escambia County were announced as being from Cantonment, eight days after the first case was reported in Escambia County. A local state of emergency had been declared, and parents had learned during Spring Break that their children would not be going back to in-person class in the Escambia County School District.

It would be about two weeks before positive cases were reported across North Escambia.

On April 1, 2020, the first COVID-19 case in Century was reported. There were 96 total cases in Escambia County, including 15 in Cantonment and 66 in Pensacola.

The first Molino case was reported April 6. The first positives in Walnut Hill and McDavid were reported April 6.