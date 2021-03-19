Investigation Finds Escambia Deputies Were Justified In Shooting Armed Man At Busy Intersection

The State Attorney’s Office has determined that Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were justified when they shot and killed an armed felony suspect at a busy intersection last year.

Mickee Fabiano McArthur, 28, was killed after he pointed a gun at deputies at the intersection of 9th and Langley avenues after a vehicle pursuit.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a request from a bail bondsman for assistance in arresting McArthur on several local felony warrants including kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm. Deputies began to pursue the suspect in the area of 9th Avenue and Bayou Boulevard, near Target.

After deputies performed a PIT maneuver at 9th and Langley, McArthur fled his vehicle with a firearm in his hand. Seven seconds later, he turned toward deputies with the firearm in his hand, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation. Three deputies fired at McArthur, killing him at the scene.

