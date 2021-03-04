Homeowner Shoots Suspect During Home Invasion; Six Charged

March 4, 2021

Six people were arrested after a  home invasion in which one suspect was shot, and the homeowner’s granddaughter is accused of orchestrating the crime.

During the early morning hours Thursday, ECSO deputies were called to the 7400 block of Jackson Street.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office suspects ran out of the home, drove away, and wrecked the car a few blocks away. Another vehicle pulled up to the crash site and drove away with both suspects inside. A short time later, two suspects were dropped off at a local hospital where deputies made contact.
The ECSO said  Tayari Crear and Jemarquz Cromwell were the two suspects who broke into the home. Cromwell was the suspect shot by the homeowner. Suspect Natalie Gagne was the person who picked up both Crear and Cromwell when they wrecked their vehicle.
Sheriff Chip Simmons said that earlier in the evening, Gagne, Crear,Dominique Gonzalez, Cromwell and Cynthia Register hatched a plan to rob Register’s own grandparent of money, after Register pitched the idea.
Register and Hochhalter were charged with principle to armed home invasion robbery. Gange, Crear, Gonzalez, and Cromwell were charged with armed home invasion robbery.

Comments

One Response to “Homeowner Shoots Suspect During Home Invasion; Six Charged”

  1. David on March 4th, 2021 8:54 pm

    My God…zero values , morals and ethics.

    They should be politicians





