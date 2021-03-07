FHP Working To Identify Man Killed In Fiery Santa Rosa County Wreck

The Florida Highway Patrol has been unable to identify a man killed in a fiery Santa Rosa County crash early Saturday morning.

The single vehicle crash happened about 1:20 a.m. on Jones Road approaching Windham Road. The driver of a SUV left the roadway, collided with two mailboxes and sideswiped a tree. The vehicle then burst into flames and became fully engulfed when it collided with a stump.

FHP is continuing their investigation and working to identify the driver.