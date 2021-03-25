Escambia Man, 81, Killed When Pickup Trucks Hits His Golf Cart

March 25, 2021

An 81-year old Escambia County man was killed when his golf cart was hit by a pickup truck Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man on the golf cart was attempting to cross over Barrancas Avenue from Weis Lane about 5:05 p.m. He was hit by a pickup truck traveling west at a high rate of speed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision caused the golf cart to catch on fire.

The driver of the golf cart was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The 75-year old pickup truck driver was not injured.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 