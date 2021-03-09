Escambia County Sex Offender Gets 30 Years For New Child Sex Crimes

A 39-year old sex offender has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for the abuse of multiple Escambia County children.

Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Gary Bergosh sentenced Joseph Dewayne Philyaw to 30 years in state prison. He pleaded to four counts of sexual battery while in the position of familial or custodial authority and three counts of battery of a child while expelling certain fluids.

Once he is released from prison, Philyaw will be required to register as a sexual predator for the remainder of his life.

In August and September of 2018, the children disclosed to family members that Philyaw had abused them in the past. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Kid’s House launched an investigation that led to Philyaw’s arrest and subsequent conviction.

Philyaw was previously convicted of child sex crimes in 2002. He was also convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in 2005 in Bay County and 2013 in Escambia County.