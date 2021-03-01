Ernest Ward FFA Presents ‘Golden Cow Dung Award’ To Assistant Principal

Ernest Ward Middle School Assistant Principal Tyvanna Boulanger received the annual “Golden Cow Dung Award” from members of the Ernest Ward FFA recently. The award features a large piece of cow dung, painted a golden color and mounted on a board painted in school colors.

Boulanger received the award during National FFA Week as a “thank you” for supporting FFA.

(Cow dung, in case you didn’t know for sure, is what you are probably thinking it is. It’s that natural byproduct that cows drop in the field. The award is 100% real dung spray painted a golden color. The golden piece is actually the original award piece created and painted in 2009.)

Pictured: Assistant Principal Tyvanna Boulanger received the annual “Golden Cow Dung Award” from the Ernest Ward Middle School FFA. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.