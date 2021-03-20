DeSantis Appoints Final Five Members To Escambia Children’s Trust Board Of Directors

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of five people to the Escambia Children’s Trust Board of Directors. They are Stephanie White, Rex Northrup, Lonnie Wesley, Tori Woods and David Peaden.

Last November, voters approved the formation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil that will cost the average Escambia County property owner $40 per year beginning in 2022. The tax is expected to generate $8 million or more each year, enabling the trust to provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.

Five members were appointed to the board to fill positions as mandated by state law — Escambia County School Board member Patty Hightower, Department of Children and Families Northwest Region Managing Director Walter Sachs, Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz, Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May and Escambia County School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith.

Escambia County nominated 17 people to fill the five remaining seats on the council.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Stephanie White

White, of Pensacola, is an attorney focusing on adoption and foster care. She is a member of the University of West Florida Board of Trustees and has been involved with the Florida Adoption Council and the Northwest Chapter of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers. White earned her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and her juris doctor from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law.

Rex Northrup

Northrup, of Pensacola, is a retired medical doctor with over 35 years of experience in pediatrics, child health and well-being. He served in a number of positions at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital and Children’s Medical Services over the course of his career. Northrup has been a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Society of Critical Care Medicine and the Florida Medical Association. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida and his medical degree from the University of South Florida.

Lonnie Wesley

Wesley, of Pensacola, is the Pastor at Greater Little Rock Baptist Church. Previously, he preached at Greater Fairview Baptist Church and Terry Grove Baptist Church. Prior to his time in ministry, Wesley spent time interning in the public relations offices of the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University, his master’s degree from Selma University and his doctor of ministry in biblical preaching from Anderson University.

Tori Woods

Woods, of Pensacola, is a licensed practical nurse currently working in marketing for Centene. Previously, she held positions at Humana, Ascension Sacred Heart, NurseFinders and the Department of Children and Families. She is a past president of the Escambia County Junior League. Woods earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.