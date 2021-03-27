Deputies Exchange Gunfire With Suspect Early Saturday Morning; SWAT Standoff In Same Area Saturday Afternoon

March 27, 2021

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Saturday morning, and by Saturday afternoon there was a SWAT standoff in the same area.

The shooting incident happened about 4:30 a.m. on East Olive Road at Whitmire Drive, a short distance behind Olive Baptist Church. The ECSO responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on the property, and that’s where they found a man sleeping in his vehicle.  He tried to run, but deputies were able to capture him.

The man broke free and grabbed a gun from his vehicle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Gunfire was exchanged between the deputies and the suspect before he fled on foot. No one was injured. The suspect, described only as a black male, fled on foot. At last report, he was still on the run.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was in a standoff with a suspect at the same location. Further details were not immediately available.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 