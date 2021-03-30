Century Man Accused Of Stealing Power Tools From Carriage House

A Century man is accused of stealing power tools last year that were later sold and recently recovered.

Travis Leigh Carroll, 28, was charged with felony burglary of an unoccupied structure and theft for an incident that happened last September.

Carroll allegedly entered a “carriage house” at a home on Highway 4A and stole $1,000 worth of equipment, according to an arrest report. The building is described in an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report as an open-air building that is not locked or secured.

The items reported stolen included an air compressor, a gas pressure washer and a chain saw.

On March 22, the ECSO received information about where the stolen items might be located after they were sold by Carroll. They items were recovered and returned to the original owner.

The victim stated he was contacted by Carroll who stated law enforcement was harassing him and his fingerprints would be on the items because he had formerly worked for the victim, according to the arrest report.