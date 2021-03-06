Another Charge Filed Against Cantonment Woman Who Allegedly Punched, Spit On ‘Frail’ Elderly Woman In Parking Lot

An additional felony charge has been filed against a Cantonment woman accused of punching a “frail” elderly woman in the face and spitting on her after a minor vehicle collision in a local Dollar General Parking lot.

Allisha Dawn Jarvis, 25, was first charged with battery on a person 65 years old or older. Court and arrest records show that she has now also been charged with felony burglary with assault and battery.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Dollar General at Highway 29 and North Tate School Road to find a 72-year old woman in the parking lot bleeding from her nose. She told deputies she was turning around in the parking lot when she accidentally hit a Ford Expedition that was leaving the parking lot.

The victim stated she was still in her vehicle when Jarvis approached and “violently punched” her in the face through a rolled-down window before spitting on her, according to an arrest report.

Jarvis told deputies that she walked up to the victim’s vehicle window and cussed at the elderly woman, but she stated she never punched her in the face, the report states.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote in his report that the victim was “extremely frail” at 5-foot, three-inches tall and weighing only about 90 pounds. Jarvis, the report states, is about the same height and weighs 147 pounds.

The deputy stated the elderly woman had a slight cut on her nose that was bleeding and “you could clearly see dried spit on her collar.”

A witness confirmed the victim’s statements.

The burglary charged stemmed from Jarvis reaching into the victim’s vehicle.

Jarvis was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond for the burglary charge and $7,500 for the assault charge.