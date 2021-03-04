All Florida Teachers Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccinations Regardless of Age

COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to all Florida teachers and staff, along with child care workers, regardless of age.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new policy on Thursday following a Biden administration mandate. An order previously issued by DeSantis allowed vaccines for only those educators age 50 and over.

“The federal government put that order in,” DeSantis said from a press conference early Thursday. “So they’ve made the teachers, regardless of age, eligible. So they are eligible to get vaccinated per that order.”

But DeSantis said Florida will continue to push for the vaccination of seniors.

“Our view is just if your are 25, you are at less risk that somebody that’s 80. That’s just the bottom line,” the governor said. “The age based approach, we think, is the most effective to reduce mortality. At the same time, the federal government is one sending us the vaccine. If they want it to be for all ages, then they have the ability to go and do that.”

“But one our number one goal right now is to get through the senior population.”

Pictured: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about teacher vaccinations at a press conference in Crystal River Thursday morning. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.