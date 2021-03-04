Alabama Gov. Ivey Extends Mask Mandate One Final Time, Says It Will Be Lifted For Good April 9

March 4, 2021

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended the state’s mask mandate for another five weeks, but after that it will end, she announced during a press conference Thursday morning in Montgomery.

“Let me be abundantly clear. After April 9, I will not keep the mask order in effect,” Ivey said.

“Folks, we are not there yet, but goodness knows we are getting closer,” Ivey said. “If we keep it up and get through Easter, I think we will be in much better shape.”

Other changes announced by the governor included:

  • Outdoor programs will be allowed at senior centers within guidelines
  • Summer camps will be able to resume operations this year
  • Seating limits at restaurants will be lifted
  • Up to two caregivers will now be allowed to visit people in nursing homes and hospitals

“We are finally rounding the corner,” Ivey said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 