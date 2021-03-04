Alabama Gov. Ivey Extends Mask Mandate One Final Time, Says It Will Be Lifted For Good April 9

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended the state’s mask mandate for another five weeks, but after that it will end, she announced during a press conference Thursday morning in Montgomery.

“Let me be abundantly clear. After April 9, I will not keep the mask order in effect,” Ivey said.

“Folks, we are not there yet, but goodness knows we are getting closer,” Ivey said. “If we keep it up and get through Easter, I think we will be in much better shape.”

Other changes announced by the governor included:

Outdoor programs will be allowed at senior centers within guidelines

Summer camps will be able to resume operations this year

Seating limits at restaurants will be lifted

Up to two caregivers will now be allowed to visit people in nursing homes and hospitals

“We are finally rounding the corner,” Ivey said.