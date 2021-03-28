A Few Strong Storms Possible For Sunday

March 28, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7pm and 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

