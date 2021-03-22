Suspect In Custody After SWAT Team Standoff Off 10 Mile Road

A suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team at a home off 10 Mile Road Thursday afternoon.

ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs said the man wanted on multiple felony warrants had barricaded himself inside a home on Shear Street, off of Chippewa Way.

“He was taken into custody without incident,” Hobbs said just before 5 p.m.

The ECSO SWAT team, K-9 units and multiple deputies were involved in the situation.

Further details have not been released.

Photo courtesy Dalton Best for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.