Woman Airlifted After Highway 29 Crash That Injured Six People

February 9, 2021

Six people were reported to be injured in a two vehicle crash Monday night in Molino.

The adult female driver of an SUV was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital as a trauma alert. Five others, including two children, were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196 and involved a Honda SUV and a king cab pickup truck pulling a work trailer. The SUV came to rest upside down on Highway 29, while the truck continued off the roadway into the edge of a wooded area.

Highway 29 was closed for the investigation and cleanup, including the removal of nails and screws in the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation and has not released further details.

The Molino, Cantonment and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

9 Responses to “Woman Airlifted After Highway 29 Crash That Injured Six People”

  1. Vicky on February 9th, 2021 1:39 am

    Everyone wants a traffic light thinking it will solve a problem, no it won’t. People need to get their heads out of their butt’s and pay attention to the road and what is around them. Get off the cell phones

  2. A Alex on February 9th, 2021 1:04 am

    RED LIGHT,RED LIGHT
    LOOK AT 29@97
    stopped all those wrecks
    The new design as this location on no turning lane when heading south off a west turn. YOU CRAZY ENGINEERS and media needs a good look at this wasted new intersection. My prediction when no turning lane was installed in southbound lanes

  3. james o conway on February 8th, 2021 11:12 pm

    the red light at 29 and 97 has not stopped the wreaks so why do people want more lights in the country when all it does is heards the cars up in bunches.

  4. Carlos E McGugin on February 8th, 2021 11:10 pm

    Going back to the 60s, I remember crashes there. A lady in our Church was killed there around 1965.

  5. Richard on February 8th, 2021 11:02 pm

    This intersection needs a light! Too many accidents and deaths at this spot.

  6. Joanne on February 8th, 2021 10:11 pm

    So many injuries and deaths at that intersection, why isn’t there a light there?
    So sad that we have the power to decrease these numbers but don’t.
    Praying for all involved.

  7. Bonnie Exner on February 8th, 2021 9:46 pm

    Prayers for all involved..one of my church members lost her husband on a head on collision there in the 1980’s when there was construction there.

  8. Jason on February 8th, 2021 9:42 pm

    Enough wrecks here that have claimed lives and hurt people. When will it be enough to get a red light here???

  9. Laura on February 8th, 2021 8:39 pm

    Praying for all involved

  10. jbs on February 8th, 2021 8:33 pm

    North and south hwy 29 are both closed and northbound is being diverted to Hwy 196 east. 7:33pm





