Woman Airlifted After Highway 29 Crash That Injured Six People

Six people were reported to be injured in a two vehicle crash Monday night in Molino.

The adult female driver of an SUV was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital as a trauma alert. Five others, including two children, were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196 and involved a Honda SUV and a king cab pickup truck pulling a work trailer. The SUV came to rest upside down on Highway 29, while the truck continued off the roadway into the edge of a wooded area.

Highway 29 was closed for the investigation and cleanup, including the removal of nails and screws in the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation and has not released further details.

The Molino, Cantonment and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.