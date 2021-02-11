Winners Announced In 67th Youth Art Focus (With Photos, Virtual Tour)

Winners have been announced from the 67th Youth Art Focus for the Escambia County School District with the Pensacola Museum of Art is now available.

Since 1954, Youth Art Focus has created an opportunity to expose students to the fine art world in a professional museum environment while giving the public a chance to experience and appreciate the accomplishments of Escambia County’s fine art education programs.

For a complete virtual video tour of the museum, a list of winners and photographs of the art, click or tap here.

(Tip: To skip ahead to the student art in the virtual video tour, go to 27:55 in the video on the page linked above.)