Water Leak Leads To Outage In Jacks Branch Road Area

Numerous Molino Utilities customers in the Jacks Branch Road area were without water part of Thursday as the utility worked to repair a leak.

Repair to the leak on Jacks Branch Road required that water service be turned off on Schifko, Vantage, Lavanda, Old Bridge, Perdido Lake Road, Perdido Lake Lane, Fish Hook, and part of Jacks Branch. At 1:40 p.m., Molino Utilities told NorthEscambia.com that the leak was repaired, and they were in the process of restoring water service.