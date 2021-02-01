Two Suspects In Custody After Man Fatally Shot In Cantonment

Two suspects are in custody after a man was fatally shot in Cantonment Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened about 2:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Lawson Lane off Jacks Branch Road. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the adult male victim passed away from his injuries.

A female suspect was taken into custody at a convenience store on Muscogee Road near Jacks Branch Road (pictured). A male suspect was taken into custody a short time later in a nearby wooded area on Muscogee Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appeared to be domestic violence related.

More details on this developing story will be posted as they become available.

Pictured; A female suspect was taken into custody on Muscogee Road following a shooting Monday afternoon in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.



