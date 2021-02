Tate High Soccer’s Kendall Blackmon Signs With Faulkner University

Tuesday, Tate High School Soccer’s Kendall Blackmon signed with Faulkner University in Montgomery. Blackmon is a center back with the Aggies, and she plays club soccer with the Gulf Coast Texans. Blackmon was also selected to participate in the Subway All-Star game and the state All-Star game in Lakeland. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.