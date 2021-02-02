Suspects, Victim Identified In Fatal Cantonment Shooting

February 2, 2021

Two suspects are in custody after a man was fatally shot in Cantonment Monday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office had identified the victim as 35-year-old Danny Blackmon Jr.

Investigators said Blackmon was shot by Jonathon Taylor Hobbs of Cantonment. Hobbs was charged with first degree premeditated murder. Dawn Sluder of Pensacola was charged with principle to first degree homicide.

The shooting happened about 2:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Lawson Lane off Jacks Branch Road.

Sluder was taken into custody at a convenience store on Muscogee Road near Jacks Branch Road (pictured). Hobbs was taken into custody a short time later in a nearby wooded area on Muscogee Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appeared to be domestic violence related.

Pictured; A female suspect was taken into custody on Muscogee Road following a shooting Monday afternoon in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.


Comments

4 Responses to “Suspects, Victim Identified In Fatal Cantonment Shooting”

  1. Crystal on February 1st, 2021 11:58 pm

    None of you know what really happened! Quit judging !

  2. Davey on February 1st, 2021 10:50 pm

    Hes being made out to be the bad guy… they went to his house with intent

  3. Observer on February 1st, 2021 8:38 pm

    RIP.

    There’s quite a bit missing from the story, but I am going to hold my tongue while LE does their job.

    Unsettling afternoon for the neighbors though–I heard the gunshots from my deck.

  4. Oldman on February 1st, 2021 7:11 pm

    My condolences.





