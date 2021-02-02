Suspects, Victim Identified In Fatal Cantonment Shooting

Two suspects are in custody after a man was fatally shot in Cantonment Monday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office had identified the victim as 35-year-old Danny Blackmon Jr.

Investigators said Blackmon was shot by Jonathon Taylor Hobbs of Cantonment. Hobbs was charged with first degree premeditated murder. Dawn Sluder of Pensacola was charged with principle to first degree homicide.

The shooting happened about 2:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Lawson Lane off Jacks Branch Road.

Sluder was taken into custody at a convenience store on Muscogee Road near Jacks Branch Road (pictured). Hobbs was taken into custody a short time later in a nearby wooded area on Muscogee Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting appeared to be domestic violence related.

Pictured; A female suspect was taken into custody on Muscogee Road following a shooting Monday afternoon in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.



