Slight Sunday Rain Chance; Rain Becoming Likely Monday And Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Areas of fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.