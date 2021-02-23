Seven-Time Convicted Felon From Cantonment Arrested On Weapons And Drug Charges

A seven-time convicted felon from Cantonment is facing new weapons and drug charges.

James Lee Purifoy, Jr., age 28 of Robinson Street, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) with the intent to sell, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana. He was also arrested for violation of probation and on multiple outstanding warrants.

Deputies received a tip that Purifoy was inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Besma Drive. When he was detained, deputies said he had a bags of marijuana in his pocket and in the vehicle. Deputies also found loaded pistol in the vehicle, along with 13.5 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine, 458 Xanax pills, a scale and empty plastic bags, according to an arrest report.

Purifoy was also charged with failure to appear in court on charges including driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, and possession of opium or derivative with intent to sell.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Purifoy is a seven-time convicted felon.

Robinson remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Tuesday morning.