Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Front Of 5 Flags Speedway

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Pine Forest Road Saturday night in front of 5 Flags Speedway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year old man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was walking northbound near the white line by the shoulder of Pine Forest Road. He was stuck by a pickup truck driven by a 70-year old Fountrain, Florida, man that was traveling south in the outside lane of the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 6:10 p.m. crash. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation.

