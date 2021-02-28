Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Front Of 5 Flags Speedway

February 28, 2021

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Pine Forest Road Saturday night in front of 5 Flags Speedway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year old man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was walking northbound near the white line by the shoulder of Pine Forest Road. He was stuck by a pickup truck driven by a 70-year old Fountrain, Florida, man that was traveling south in the outside lane of the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 6:10 p.m. crash. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 