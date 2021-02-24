One Injured In Two Vehicle Wreck Near Northview High School

One person was injured in a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Bratt.

It happened at the intersection of West Highway 4 and North Pine Barren Road, near Northview High School. The adult female driver of a SUV was transported by Escambia County EMS to Jay Hospital with injuries that were not considered serious. The occupants of a car were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.