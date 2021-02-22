Nine Mile Road Widening To Be Completed By Summer, FDOT Says

The Florida Department of Transportation expects the Nine Mile Road widening project to finally be finished this summer.

The $46 million project includes the widening of Nine Mile Road from Beulah Road to Highway 29. When announced in 2016, the project was due to be completed in 2019 but has faced delays — including Hurricanes Michael and Sally plus other tropical systems.

Median construction is underway between Beulah Road and Pine Forest Road to build a concrete curb, along with the resurfacing of the Nine Mile Road at Pine Forest Road intersection.

In late January, Nine Mile Road westbound between Klondike Road (near I-10) and Surrey Drive was shifted to the newly construct westbound roadway. That allowed crews to construct the new inside travel lanes, median, and turn lanes.

About 19,000 vehicles per day travel the portion of Nine Mile Road under construction, according to FDOT.

For more photos, click here.

Pictured: Nine Mile Road at and near the intersection of Pine Forest Road on Saturday, February 20. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.