New Plan Presented For OLF-8 As BOCC Continues To Review Behind The Scenes Emails

A new preliminary plan for OLF-8 was presented to the Escambia County Commission Thursday, but commissioners are not making any final decisions as they continue to look into emails involving the design firm.

In January 2019, Escambia County acquired OLF-8 in a land swap with the U.S. Navy for property in Santa Rosa County. The county hired DPZ CoDesign to develop the best plan for OLF-8, and the firm presented four plans ranging from a commerce park based concept to designs with a mix of commerce, residential and green space on the 500 plus acre site along Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

The new plan presented Thursday by DPZ is a combination of commerce, residential and amenities (click or tap image to enlarge).

The “Adjusted Hybrid Plan” allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

“This is moving in the right direction,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said.

But Bergosh said he is still skeptical DPZ after more emails have come to light between DPZ and others including Navy Federal and the “Beulah Coalition,” some of which were disparaging toward the commission.

“I certainly feel we were undermined, and we certainly were not treated like the client,” Bergosh said.

While DPZ had provided dumps of external emails, commissioners will want to see internal DPZ emails and text message about the project.

DPZ wants to charge the county, their client, $189 per hour to fulfill the request, according to County Attorney Alison Rogers. She said she is working with DPZ in an attempt to lower that rate.

“It is highly unusual that one of our own vendors would charge us to give us records on our own project,” Rogers said.

“Whatever it costs, it costs,” said Commissioner Steven Barry. “I want to see the stuff too.”

The county commission will discuss OLF-8 again at their next meeting on March 11. In the meantime, DPZ is expected to hold some type of town hall meeting on the new plan.