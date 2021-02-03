hunter chavers — burglary cotton gin

Latest Headlines
- Sheriff Says ‘Crazy And Deadly” Events Led Up To Monday Murder, Four Arrests
- Website, Local Phone Number Launched To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine In Escambia County
- Six More Weeks Of Winter? North Escambia Weather Ducks See Shadow
- Arrest Reports Detail Cantonment Shooting That Left One Dead, Two Jailed
- Century Approves New 300 Foot Cell Tower For AT&T, Possibly Other Carriers
- Sheriff: Alcohol Heavily Involved In Flomaton Double Shooting; Former Correctional Officer’s Bond Set At $1 Million
- Alabama Inks Leases For Two New Prisons, Including One Near Atmore
- High Winds, Low Humidity Prompt Tighter Burn Restrictions
- Southwest Adding Flights From Pensacola To Atlanta, Chicago And St. Louis
- Escambia County Hiring 50 New Employees To Staff New Correctional Facility
February 3, 2021
