Hunter Black Sentenced To Prison After Entering Plea In Crash That Killed Two Siblings on Kingsfield Road

The man accused of killing two siblings in a 2019 DUI crash in Cantonment entered a no contest plea Tuesday and been sentenced to prison.

Hunter Black was sentenced to 20.225 years in state prison to be followed by 10 years probation in a plea agreement for two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis. He must serve at least eight years as a minimum mandatory sentence user Florida law. His driver’s licence was also permanently revoked.

Antoinette Marie McCoy, 22, and her brother, 15-year old Tate High School student Sean Banks, died at local hospitals shortly after the early morning crash on January 19, 2019, on Kingsfield Road.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report showed there was no alcohol found in Black’s system, but it was positive for Xanax and chemicals that can be linked to THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

A Florida Highway Patrol report details the accounts of two crash witnesses. One reported a driver he was able to identify as Black was driving all over the roadway and was having trouble maintaining his lane in a curve. After the crash, he said he helped Black out of his vehicle. The second witness told the FHP he witnessed Black’s vehicle cross the center line as the collision occurred.

A Florida Highway Patrol sergeant that responded to Sacred Heart reported that Black was showing signs of impairment with slurred speech and trouble staying awake, according to an arrest report. A FHP trooper said Black had slurred speech, was unable to provide proper information and had “a white crusty substance on his lips.” Court records indicate a “green leafy substance” was found in the vehicle driven by Black.

“While attempting to talk to Black he seemed as if he was having issues understanding what was being said to him. When he attempted to speak he had very slurred speech to where it was sometimes difficult to understand him,” a Florida Highway Patrol trooper wrote in an arrest report. “Black was also unable to sign his paperwork to the point where a nurse advised him to just sign an X on his paperwork.”

Black was arrested after marking the discharge paperwork.

In the days following the wreck, a judge signed a search warrant for Black’s Apple iPhone and “to use reasonable force if necessary” to require Black to unlock the phone with his thumb print to obtain information regarding the offense and Black’s whereabouts leading up to the traffic crash. A search warrant was also issued for information regarding Black’s phone use and location from his cellular provider.

After executing a search warrant for the vehicle Black was driving, troopers reported they took two unspecified paper receipts, data from the event data recorder, multiple swabs from the interior of the vehicle, two hairs and four airbags.

The FHP said Black had been involved in another crash before the fatal wreck when he ran off East Kingsfield Road and struck a tree near Berrydale Road. He then made a U-turn and traveled back west on Kingsfield Road a short distance before the fatal crash occurred.

NorthEscambia.com photos.