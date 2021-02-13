Flags At Half Staff Sunday For Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day

Flags across Florida will be flown at half staff on Sunday to mark Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day.

“On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen innocent lives were lost. Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half staff at a local and state government buildings, installations and grounds in Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday.

Pictured: The flag at half staff on February 14, 2020, at Bratt Elementary School to mark Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.