Flags At Half Staff Sunday For Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day

February 13, 2021

Flags across Florida will be flown at half staff on Sunday to mark Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day.

“On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen innocent lives were lost. Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half staff at a local and state government buildings, installations and grounds in Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday.

Pictured: The flag at half staff on February 14, 2020, at Bratt Elementary School to mark Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 