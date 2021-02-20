Escambia County Wins State Peanut Butter Challenge

February 20, 2021

Escambia County Extension was the winner of the statewide 2020 Peanut Butter Challenge.

Escambia County collected 2,191 jars weighing in at 2,867.5 pounds. The county’s collection was further boosted by an additional 2,880 jars, generously donated by local farmers Rodney and Mike Helton.

The premise of the event was simple — from Octpber 1 until the day before Thanksgiving, participating counties collected jars of peanut butter, often with plenty of help from the local community and organizations. At the end of the event, the collections are tallied, bragging rights earned, and the jars were distributed to local food pantries to feed neighbors in need during the holiday season.

“The Peanut Butter Challenge continues to raise awareness of the importance of the state peanut industry, and helps provide a healthy product to families who do not have easy access to nutritious food,” said Libbie Johnson, agricultural agent for UF/IFAS Extension Escambia County and co-organizer of the Challenge since its inception. “Our communities come through year after year with tremendous responses to our calls for peanut butter donations, and we thank them.”

Peanut butter is an ever-popular item in food pantries for its nutrient density and shelf stability. The project’s expansion this year was partially inspired by the increased demand for food bank assistance as an economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

