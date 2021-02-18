Escambia Commission Approves Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales

February 18, 2021

The ban on Sunday morning alcohol sales in Escambia County is coming to an end.

The Escambia County Commission voted Thursday to approve an ordinance allowing retail alcohol sales seven days a week except between 2:30 and 6 a.m.

Currently, retail sales are prohibited 2:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. daily, except 2:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sundays. An exception allowed sales on Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key on Sundays beginning at 7 a.m.

“I proposed the language change, as right now, as we speak, some stores can already legally sell alcohol on Sunday mornings but the same ‘type’ of store, for no good reason, cannot sell on Sunday mornings,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said in a post on NorthEscambia.com. “This is currently based upon such store’s geographic location in the county. Stores at the beaches can sell, but stores on the mainland cannot.”

“This is backwards, discriminatory, and unfair,” Bergosh said.

There was only one speaker during Thursday morning’s public hearing on the ordinance. Larry Downs, Jr., who frequently addressed the commission on numerous topics, asked commissioners if the ordinance would be in effect this Sunday.

“Will this go into effect like this Sunday?” Downs asked with a chuckle. “I’m just trying to be the very first one at 7 a.m. at the Gulf Beach Grocery to, you know, to right this wrong,”

The ordinance will go into effect after it’s filed with the Florida Department of State, according to County Attorney Alison Rogers. She said the county has up to 10 days to send the ordinance to them.

“Larry, I’ll stick around after the meeting and sign it,” Commission Chairman Robert Bender said.

The new ordinance passed 4-0 Thursday, with Commissioner Lumon May out of the room at the time of the vote.

Written by William Reynolds 

 