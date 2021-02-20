COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Set For Special Needs Adults With High Risk Conditions

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will hold a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic on February 26 for Florida residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities who also have conditions that put them at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19. The clinic will include vaccinations for persons with Down syndrome.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults with Down syndrome have an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers in the United Kingdom have estimated that people with Down syndrome have a fourfold increased risk for hospitalization from COVID-19 and a 10-fold increased risk for COVID-related death.

Down syndrome appeared in the CDC’s December 23 update to its list of higher risk conditions linked to severe COVID-19 complications. Persons with Down syndrome are more likely to have congenital heart defects and chronic heart conditions, as well as diabetes, asthma or a compromised immune system.

The February 26 clinic also will provide vaccinations for persons with developmental disabilities who have chronic medical conditions that make them highly vulnerable to COVID-19 complications. Those regarded as extremely vulnerable to the virus include patients with cancer, COPD, weakened immune systems, chronic kidney diseases, certain heart conditions, obesity, Down syndrome, diabetes, and sickle cell disease.

An appointment scheduled in advance is required to attend the clinic. No walk-in patients will be accepted. A parent or legal guardian may be required to attend to give consent for vaccination.

Florida residents interested in arranging an appointment for the February 26 clinic should send an email to Covid19vaccinesupport@ascension.org. When completing an email request, please add in the subject line: “Clinic for adults with disabilities” and, in the email, include the patient’s first and last name, date of birth, a brief description of the qualifying high-risk medical condition, and the patient’s primary care provider.

Ascension Medical Group staff will give shots with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to up to 400 people who meet the special needs criteria. All participants will be expected to return for a second dose of the vaccine on March 26.

