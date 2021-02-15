Chumuckla Elementary School Struck By Lightning

Chumuckla Elementary School was struck by lightning on Monday.

The Allentown Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at the northern Santa Rosa County school about 11:15 a.m., and smoke was reported in the building.

The smoke was traced to heat and cooling system as the result of the lightning strike. There were no other issues reported.

There were no students at the school due to the President’s Day holiday.

Photos: Brad Baker, Santa Rosa County Emergency Management for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.