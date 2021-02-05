Century Baseball, Softball Final Registration Is Saturday

February 5, 2021

A final registration event will be held Saturday for the Century Baseball Association.

Baseball and softball sign ups will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at Showalter Park.

Registration is $65, including a hat and shirt. There is a $10 discount for all returning 2020 players. A birth certification and insurance information is needed at the time of registration.

Century Baseball Association is under new leadership this year, and Vice President David Burkett said leaders are working to grow the program.

Other board members are President Heath Burkett, Treasurer Nathan Brown and Secretary Hannah Sanders.

Pictured: Century’s Opening Day 2019. NorthEscambia.com file photos.

