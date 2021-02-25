Cantonment Man Gets 24 Years For Traveling To Meet Underage Girl For Sex, Over 400 Child Porn Images

A Cantonment man was sentenced to state prison Thursday morning for trying to meet an underage girl for sex and possession of over 400 child pornography images.

Christopher James McElveen, Sr., 41, entered a plea to 20 counts of possession of certain images of child pornography and one count of traveling to meet a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct. Circuit Judge Linda Nobles sentenced McElveen to 24 years in prison and designated him as a sexual offender.

Using the profile name “Chris McElveen” on social media, McElveen initiated contact in March 2020, with an undercover investigator posing as girl under the age of 13. The investigator informed McElveen several times that his online persona was an underage girl. McElveen stated “I would prefer younger but its all good” and he initiated sexual conversation. His chats included statements that included “I’m okay with you”, “age and all” and comments that he has previously engaged in sexual contact with a seven-year old girl.

“McElveen sent several messages of his sexual intent, he began inquiring about if my parents we at home or at work and expressed wanting to meet. McElveen advised that he wished to get a hotel room for a few hours with the underage female, and once again named the sexual acts he wished to perform with the underage female,” the investigator wrote.

A meeting location was established on Thursday, April 2, and McElveen drove his gold GMC van to the location and sent a message to the undercover social media profile which stated “Im parked on the side”. He was taken into custody without incident, and a search warrant was executed at his residence at 801 Cedar Tree Lane.

Over 400 images of child pornography were located on McElveen’s computer and a thumb drive. The images depicted children as young as infants engaged in various sexual activities,