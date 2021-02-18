Bratt Man Charged With Molesting Child; ECSO Says It Was Captured On Camera

February 18, 2021

A 69-year old Bratt man has been charged with molesting a child, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it was all captured on camera.

David Lee Roley was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age.

On February 11, the ECSO Special Victims Unit and Century patrol units were notified that Roley possibly molested a child under age 12.

“Through the investigation it was determined on January 1st of 2021, Roley did commit this crime and it was caught on camera,” the ECSO said Wednesday night. “It’s believed there could possibly be additional victims of Roley that have yet to be identified to the ECSO.”

The Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone that believes they are a victim or that has information call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Roley remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 