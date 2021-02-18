Bratt Man Charged With Molesting Child; ECSO Says It Was Captured On Camera

A 69-year old Bratt man has been charged with molesting a child, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it was all captured on camera.

David Lee Roley was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age.

On February 11, the ECSO Special Victims Unit and Century patrol units were notified that Roley possibly molested a child under age 12.

“Through the investigation it was determined on January 1st of 2021, Roley did commit this crime and it was caught on camera,” the ECSO said Wednesday night. “It’s believed there could possibly be additional victims of Roley that have yet to be identified to the ECSO.”

The Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone that believes they are a victim or that has information call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Roley remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning without bond.