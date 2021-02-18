Bond Set For Bratt Man Charged With Molesting Child; ECSO Says It Was Captured On Camera

A 69-year old Bratt man is facing multiple felony charges for molesting a child, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it was all captured on camera.

David Lee Roley was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age. If convicted, Roley faces life in prison.

Roley remained in jail with bond set at $150,000.

On February 11, the ECSO Special Victims Unit and Century patrol units were notified that Roley possibly molested a child under age 12. The girl told her school guidance counselor that Roley did something sexual to her, but she did not want to talk about it, according to the arrest report.Update:

“Through the investigation it was determined on January 1st of 2021, Roley did commit this crime and it was caught on camera,” the ECSO said Wednesday night. “It’s believed there could possibly be additional victims of Roley that have yet to be identified to the ECSO.”

The Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone that believes they are a victim or that has information call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Report Details Allegations

Some readers may find the following details disturbing.

The girl’s father told deputies that he heard Roley pull up on is Kawasaki Mule UTV at which point he looked out the widow observed Roley’s hand on the outside of the victim’ clothes between her legs, the report states. The father captured the incident on his cellphone and then went outside to get the victim off Roley’s UTV. He told Roley he was never allowed around the victim or back on their property, the report states.

The ECSO collected three photographs from the father’s phone that reportedly Roley with his arm around the girl with his hand between her legs over her clothes.

In an interview, the victim told investigators that Roley touched her “private parts” at least two days in a row around Christmas vacation when she was out of school. The victim stated Roley would tell her that she is pretty, put his hands on her private parts and rub them through her clothes, according to investigators. The girl stated it made her uncomfortable and she would move his hand. At one point, she said she tried to leave, but Roley grabbed her by the hand and told her not to leave because he still wanted to touch her.

The victim also told investigators that Roley would touch her with then went for rides on a two-seat horse-drawn wagon, or while riding in a “go cart.”

“Roley would touch her they were alone and he told her not to bell anybody because it was their little secret,” the report states.

During an interview at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Roley told investigators that the photographs taken by the father showed him touching the girl’s waist.

“That’s the only time I come close down there,” Roley stated, the arrest report states. He said he has touched her several time on the leg while demonstrating by patting the inside of his thighs.

Roley stated he was telling investigators everything he could remember and “he doesn’t remember a whole bunch,” according to the report. Investigators asked if it was possible he touched the girl in a sexual manner.

A portion of Roley’s response was redacted from the report, but it states Roley replied, “I don’t remember.”