Behind The Scenes Emails Lead To Strife In Plan Selection For Beulah’s OLF-8 Development

A possible plan selection for the OLF-8 project in Beulah was on the agenda Thursday for the Escambia County Commission. The discussion quickly changed due to a series of emails between stakeholders that came to light this week with an apparent behind the scenes push previously unknown to commissioners.

In January 2019, Escambia County acquired OLF-8 in a land swap with the U.S. Navy for property in Santa Rosa County. The county hired DPZ CoDesign to develop the best plan for OLF-8, and the firm presented four plans ranging from a commerce park based concept to designs with a mix of commerce, residential and green space on the 500 plus acre site along Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who represents the Beulah area, has long been a proponent of using the land for a commerce park without any residential development.

“My district does not want any more housing,” Bergosh said. “There’s a small vocal minority that does, but was we see from these emails, they are being coached. The majority of District 1 wants no more residential to be built period, and especially on that field we spent $18 million to acquire for jobs.”

DPZ presented four plans to the public in late 2020 and solicited public input. There were only 271 votes received, with the “Village Plan” receiving the most votes with its mix of village center with shops, offices and housing (pictured above).

“I will stand with the people of Beulah,” Commissioner Doug Underhill said. “The Village Plan had the most support from the people of Beulah, and I will not be casting a vote for any plan that does not have the overwhelming support of the people of Beulah.”

Navy Federal had already purchase about 100 acres of the original parcel and is set reimburse the county for the work done by DPZ.

This week, inWeekly’s Rick Outzen obtained a number of emails between DPZ, Navy Federal employees and a citizens group called “The Beulah Coalition.” The emails paint a clear picture of a push against a commerce park only design for OLF-8.

“I am going to go through each and every one of these emails,” Bergosh said at Thursday’s commission meeting. “I’m not even sure I want to keep DPZ, that’s how upset I am. I encourage everyone to read these emails.”

Bergosh said he is considering a move to seek reimbursement for the funds spent with DPZ and the termination of their contract.

Commissioners were also upset to learn that county’s OLF-8 project manager was asked by DPZ to not attend at least two meetings.

“I don’t know that anybody from the county staff would have such a menacing presence that their pure attendance would preclude people from being candid, based on the comments that we get in publicly taped meetings,” Commissioner Steven Barry said.

DPZ partner and designer Marina Khoury said that’s not unusual so stakeholders will speak openly about their ideas without feeling pressure from a client like the county.

“We respect the fact that it is entirely your decision — our job is to offer you our best recommendations for the land. That is what we were hired to do,” she said. “We have not gone behind your back to Navy Federal. Some groups want to be engaged; others simply will not engage with us. Navy Federal has maintained impartiality and they worked very hard to try not to influence this process.”

“We never wanted to undermine the process. It’s to our benefit to give you what we believe has been a very transparent and fair set of plans. We’ve given you a lot of options that we think are rooted in some good data,” Khoury said. “We are not trying to predispose the outcome. Look, we have the community furious with us that we are not promoting the Village Plan. We’ve unfortunately just managed to just piss everybody off.”

Escambia County is making request for all of the emails regarded OLF-8 from DPZ, and the discussion will continue at the commission’s next meeting on February 18.