Want To Learn More About Growing Industrial Hemp In Florida?

The UF/IFAS Industrial Hemp Pilot Program is launching a virtual workshop with research and program updates, available online beginning Monday, January 11 for $40. The workshop consists of a collection of pre-recorded lectures and prepared documents available for on-demand viewing.

In addition to the virtual delivery, there are opportunities to engage with experts from UF/IFAS.

As the two-year pilot project ends and phases into the established research program, UF/IFAS faculty will share research outcomes, on-farm trial updates and more.

Sessions include:

From Pilot Project to Program , Zack Brym, assistant professor of agroecology, UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center (TREC).

, Zack Brym, assistant professor of agroecology, UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center (TREC). UF/IFAS Hemp Pilot Project Cultivar Approval Program , Jerry Fankhauser, assistant director of the UF/IFAS Florida Agricultural Experiment Station.

, Jerry Fankhauser, assistant director of the UF/IFAS Florida Agricultural Experiment Station. On-farm trial updates , featuring the UF/IFAS Hemp Extension Team.

, featuring the UF/IFAS Hemp Extension Team. Hemp physiology and management updates , featuring faculty from UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research and Education Center and several graduate student researchers

, featuring faculty from UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research and Education Center and several graduate student researchers Invasion risk updates , Susan Canavan, post-doctoral researcher and Luke Flory, associate professor, UF/IFAS agronomy.

, Susan Canavan, post-doctoral researcher and Luke Flory, associate professor, UF/IFAS agronomy. Pest and disease updates , featuring Johan Desaeger, assistant professor of entomology and nematology, UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center and new website resources.

, featuring Johan Desaeger, assistant professor of entomology and nematology, UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center and new website resources. Insights into Building a Hemp Industry in Florida, Trent Blare, assistant professor of food and resource economics and statewide Extension specialist at the UF/IFAS TREC.

For more information, visit the UF/IFAS Hemp Program site. To gain access to the pre-recorded workshop presentations, register online.

Presentations will be available on demand from January 11 through November 1.