Traffic Shifted On Nine Mile Road At Highway 29 Overpass

January 26, 2021

There is a new traffic configuration on Nine Mile Road on both sides of the Highway 29 overpass.

The Nine Mile Road east and westbound lanes have been shifted to the inside of the roadway between Untreiner Avenue and North Palafox Street. That provides room to construct the new lanes on the outside of the roadway.

This new traffic configuration is expected to remain in place through the spring.

The work is part of the $49 million construction project to widen Highway 29 from four to six travel lanes and improve the Highway 29 and Nine Mile Road interchange. Work on Highway 29 is slated for completion this summer.

Pictured: The new traffic patterns on Nine Mile Road to the east of the Highway 29 overpass (above) and to the west (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 