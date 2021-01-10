Traffic Alert: These Are This Week’s Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route. The bridge remains closed until spring 2021.

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)- Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic impacts for the week Sunday, Jan. 10 include:

Nine Mile Road median crossovers at the U.S. 29 interchange will be temporarily closed Friday, Jan. 15 from 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 18 at 7 a.m. The temporary closures are required to adjust the elevation of the median crossovers at the interchange. Drivers will not be able to make left turns across the median during the temporary closure. The following detour routes will be in place: Eastbound Nine Mile Road to U.S. 29 northbound drivers should travel north on Cove Avenue, then east on Nine and a Half Mile Road, then travel north on U.S. 29. Westbound Nine Mile Road to U.S. 29 southbound drivers should travel south on North Palafox Street, then west on Hood Drive, then south on U.S. 29. Northbound U.S. 29 to westbound Nine Mile Road drivers will make a U-turn at Nine and a Half Mile Road to merge onto U.S. 29 southbound; then, exit onto Nine Mile Road westbound. Southbound U.S. 29 to eastbound Nine Mile Road drivers will make a U-turn at West Hood Road, then travel north on U.S. 29 to exit onto Nine Mile Road eastbound. Motorists can expect nighttime intermittent lane closures and shifts on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass the week of Jan. 10 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Westbound traffic can expect intermittent daytime right turn lane closures as crews continue paving operations.

S.R. 296 (Brent Lane) (Service Roads Only) Paving Operations – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Jan. 13 as crews install asphalt at the widening areas.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities are beginning in preparation for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section of U.S. 98 from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes construction of five stormwater ponds. There will be no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times. Major roadway construction activities on the $70.4 million project are anticipated to begin summer 2021.