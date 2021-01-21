The Escambia Legislative Delegation Supports Term Limits For ECUA Board Members

A bill that will impose term limits on members of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has been endorsed by the Escambia County Legislative Delegation.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, now serving her first term in the Florida House, proposed the bill and has received the support of delegation members Sen. Doug Broxson and Rep. Alex Andrade,. That almost ensures that it will pass the Legislature and become law this year; local bills impacting local areas usually pass without any opposition.

The bill will limit ECUA board members to three, four-year terms.

Salzman set out to rewrite that legislative act that gives ECUA its authority after a 2018 grand jury investigation that was not made public until September 2020.

“I’m not trying to create a political issue or red tape, but we just need to make sure we don’t make those mistakes again. If we don’t see a positive change, we can do more or consider dissolving the entity altogether if that is best for the citizens,” Salzman told NorthEscambia.com last month. “The current way the special act is written, there is no authority over the five board members, no way to hold them accountable for how they operate.”

While she did not specifically mention him, Larry Walker served on the ECUA board representing District 5 for nearly three decades — from 1988 to 2000 and 2004 until his defeat by political newcomer Kevin Stephens in 2020.

Salzman first called for an oversight board appointed by the Escambia County Commission and Pensacola City Council, but backed upon from that proposal.

“We don’t need to remove the whole reason ECUA is there; we don’t need to take all of their authority away from them,” Salzman said.

