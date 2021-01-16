Surveillance Images Released From Century CVS Robbery

January 16, 2021

Surveillance images have been released from the Thursday night robber of the CVS Pharmacy in Century.

The images are poor quality, but the Escambia County Sheriff’s is hoping someone will recognize something about this suspect.

He demanded that OxyContin be placed in a bag before he ran from the store on North Century Boulevard. A K-9 was used to search for the suspect, but he was not located.

The suspect was described only as a white male about 18-20 years old. The ECSO said he did not display a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Images ECSO for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

