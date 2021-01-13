Starbucks Is Coming To Atmore After All; Construction Set To Begin Next Week

Starbucks is coming to Atmore after all.

In January 2020, Wind Creek Atmore announced construction was set to begin in March 2020 on a Starbucks store near their casino. That was put on hold due to COVID-19, but now Wind Creek says construction is set to begin.

“We are very excited to announce that construction will begin next week, and we are on target for a May 2021 opening,” Wind Creek Assistant Property Manager Terri Breckenridge told NorthEscambia.com.

The 2,000 square foot stand-alone facility will offer convenient drive through, seated dining and full retail store across the street from the Creek Convenience Store on Poarch Road, adjacent to the Spa at Wind Creek. The destination will occupy a prime location for coffee lovers; the nearest Starbucks along the I-65 corridor are north 113 miles in Prattville and south 47 miles at Springhill Avenue in Mobile.

The project is expected to create 20 or more permanent jobs for local residents in addition to temporary construction jobs.

The Atmore Starbucks location is projected to draw an additional 300 cars and 750 customers daily from I-65 Exit 57.

Pictured: A rendering of the Starbucks planned for Atmore. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.