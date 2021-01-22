Showers Continue Friday Morning

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers, mainly before noon.. High near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.