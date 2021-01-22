Showers Continue Friday Morning

January 22, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers, mainly before noon.. High near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 