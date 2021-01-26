Showers And Thunderstorms For Tuesday, Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog. Low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.