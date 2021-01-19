Jay Couple Arrested On Child Sex Charges; Sheriff Described Victim As The Youngest He Has Seen

January 19, 2021

A Jay couple has been accused of sex crimes against a child that Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Bob Johnson described as “what is probably the youngest victim I’ve ever seen in 38-years of law enforcement.”

Brandi Nacole Harper, 38, and her boyfriend, 35-year old John David McKenzie were described as “mutts” by Johnson during a press conference Tuesday morning.

“If I had my way, I’d take them to the vet and have them put down like a dog. But that’s just me,” Johnson said.

McKenzie, 35, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Harper, 38, was charged with two counts of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12. If convicted, she faces two consecutive life sentences.

Johnson said Harper’s adult son was going through his mom’s bedroom and found McKenzie’s unlocked phone that contained multiple images of what the sheriff described as obvious child pornography. He turned the phone over to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office where investigators download the phone’s contents and found multiple images of child pornography.

The sheriff said Harper appeared in “a very disturbing video” with the young child.

“One of the platforms that I ran on was zero tolerance for crimes involving our most vulnerable victims — whether they’re juveniles, elderly individuals or those involved in human trafficking,” State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said.

“I do anticipate and expect to go full force on these types on crimes,” Bowden said. “I think that these are the most egregious types of crimes that we deal with, and unfortunately, it’s much more prevalent than we would like to acknowledge. But it’s there.”

Johnson said more charges against McKenzie are expected in the near future.

“It just make s me sick to my stomach when you realize what human beings are capable of doing to other human beings, especially human beings that can’t take of themselves,” the sheriff said.
McKenzie remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail with bond set at $75,000, while Harper was held in the jail without bond.

Pictured below: Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson listens as Stat Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden speaks about the arrests of Brandi Nacole Harper and her boyfriend, John David McKenzie, during a press conference Tuesday morning. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

