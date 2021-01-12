Garcon Point Bridge Toll Suspension Extended Again

January 12, 2021

The toll suspension on the Garcon Point bridge has been extended through February 11, 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning.

“The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally,” FDOT said in a news release.

FDOT has said they expect the Pensacola Bay Bridge to reopen sometime in March.

